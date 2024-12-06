Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.62.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $110.00 price objective on Crown in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Crown Stock Down 2.7 %

CCK opened at $89.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 110.57, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. Crown has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $98.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.18. Crown had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $96,173.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,734.40. This represents a 7.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total value of $958,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,970,007.78. The trade was a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,049. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Crown by 3.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 941,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,949,000 after acquiring an additional 32,909 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 16,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 57.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the third quarter valued at approximately $861,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

