Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $452.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $304.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.00.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $380.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $212.05 and a twelve month high of $393.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $358.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,997.65. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,606,000 after buying an additional 27,607 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 136.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 459,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,893,000 after purchasing an additional 265,205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 32,425.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 404,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,102,000 after purchasing an additional 403,701 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 332,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,469,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after buying an additional 301,394 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

