DA Davidson Has Strong Outlook for Couchbase FY2025 Earnings

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Couchbase in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.49). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Couchbase’s current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Couchbase’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BASE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.71. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Couchbase by 5.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Couchbase by 15.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Couchbase by 9.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Couchbase by 28.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $101,511.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 373,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,630,860.29. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward T. Anderson purchased 21,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $298,492.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,372.32. This represents a 32.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,548 shares of company stock valued at $163,390. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

