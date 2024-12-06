DA Davidson Issues Positive Forecast for Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at DA Davidson from $13.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.38% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded up $6.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18,637,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,276. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.22. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 37.73% and a negative return on equity of 81.88%. The business had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $111,602.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 375,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,499,966.90. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $357,385.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 761,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,125,445.12. The trade was a 3.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,092 shares of company stock worth $527,668. 63.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Asana during the second quarter valued at about $17,100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth $5,169,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Asana by 62.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 116,998 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Asana during the second quarter worth about $3,159,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

