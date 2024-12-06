Daniel Brignardello Sells 3,842 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel Brignardello sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $138,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,316. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EVERTEC Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $42.21.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $211.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVERTEC

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in EVERTEC by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,672,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley raised EVERTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

