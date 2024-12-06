Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $18.51. Approximately 434,447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,165,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DQ. StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.26.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Trading Down 6.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.28.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.12). Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Daqo New Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 12,187.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 22.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.