Delek US (NYSE:DK) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.45. 53,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,072,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on DK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Delek US from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Delek US from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Delek US Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Delek US by 1.8% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 0.5% during the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 174,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 50,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 4.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Delek US by 7.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

