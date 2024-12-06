Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) CEO Barry C. Mccarthy Purchases 2,290 Shares

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.57 per share, with a total value of $53,975.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,227.20. This trade represents a 1.28 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Deluxe Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE:DLX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.29. 148,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19.
Deluxe Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is 96.77%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.
Deluxe Company Profile
Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.
