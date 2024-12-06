Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) CEO Barry C. Mccarthy Purchases 2,290 Shares

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 2,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.57 per share, with a total value of $53,975.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,227.20. This trade represents a 1.28 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:DLX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.29. 148,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is 96.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLX. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Deluxe by 1.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,112,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,040,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,824,000 after buying an additional 123,361 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Deluxe by 3.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,907,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 62,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Deluxe by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,695,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

