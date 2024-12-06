Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,405 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Denali Therapeutics worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 163.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 24,767 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 726,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after acquiring an additional 278,621 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,546,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3,234.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,831,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 82.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 48,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 21,975 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DNLI opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 15,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $465,339.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,954.06. This trade represents a 8.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,680. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,578 shares of company stock worth $2,474,440. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.90.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

