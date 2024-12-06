Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Robinhood Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.09. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $42.76.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $279,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,057,500 shares in the company, valued at $23,656,275. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 139,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $2,735,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,455,410 shares of company stock valued at $111,119,901 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $6,321,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $351,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 63,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,345 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,620,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

