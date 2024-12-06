Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $123.44 on Thursday. Diageo has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $154.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1,395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

