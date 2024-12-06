Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.67 and last traded at $35.66, with a volume of 125673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,626,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,841 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,430,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,741 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,211,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,677,000 after buying an additional 108,172 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,842,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,136,000 after buying an additional 160,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,751,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,991,000 after buying an additional 60,635 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

