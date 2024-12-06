Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 241 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 236.80 ($3.02), with a volume of 4915195 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230.60 ($2.94).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.06) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

About Direct Line Insurance Group

The company has a market cap of £3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,101.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 176.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 187.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04.

(Get Free Report)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.