Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 241 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 236.80 ($3.02), with a volume of 4915195 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230.60 ($2.94).
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.06) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
