Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE DLB opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.83. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $90.06.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 10,500 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $841,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,505.52. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 28,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $2,113,309.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,400.52. The trade was a 25.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,091 shares of company stock valued at $12,027,697. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,344,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $185,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,931,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,824,000 after buying an additional 29,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,767,000 after acquiring an additional 63,293 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,466,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,209,000 after acquiring an additional 63,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 185.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,075,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,276,000 after acquiring an additional 698,283 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.