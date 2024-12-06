Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $70.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Melius Research began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.63.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $72.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.46. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $151.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 203.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.