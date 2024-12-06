Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Rating Lowered to Hold at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

DOL has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins raised their price target on Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares downgraded Dollarama from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$145.00.

Dollarama Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DOL opened at C$140.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$144.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$134.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$89.93 and a 1 year high of C$152.97.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 156.46% and a net margin of 17.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 9.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total transaction of C$275,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total value of C$76,039.10. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,979. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

