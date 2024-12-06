dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Trading Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) were down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88.80 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 90.20 ($1.15). Approximately 734,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 475,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.60 ($1.17).
dotdigital Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £284.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,332.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 92.25.
dotdigital Group Company Profile
dotdigital Group Plc engages in the provision of intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based an all-in-one customer experience and data platform that breaks down data siloes to create a centralized data hub that delivers actionable insights and enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels, such as web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and others.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than dotdigital Group
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for dotdigital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dotdigital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.