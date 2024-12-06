DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.20

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DS Smith Price Performance

LON:SMDS opened at GBX 560.50 ($7.15) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.02. DS Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 270.30 ($3.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 601.75 ($7.68). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 514.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 451.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2,010.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DS Smith to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 498 ($6.35) to GBX 480 ($6.12) in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

DS Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.