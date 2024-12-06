DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $143.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $129.00.

DTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.54.

Shares of DTE opened at $122.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $131.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.28%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

