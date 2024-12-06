Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.36% from the stock’s previous close.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $11.10 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.01.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $11.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.03. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 8.05.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.76 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,831,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,203,000 after purchasing an additional 98,038 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,663,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,009,000 after buying an additional 140,113 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 190,498 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,478,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 265,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

