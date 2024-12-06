Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 118,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after buying an additional 28,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,135. This represents a 18.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $321,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,430. The trade was a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,021 shares of company stock worth $1,895,948 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.4 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $101.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $80.71 and a one year high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

