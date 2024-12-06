Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Thursday, August 29th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Edap Tms by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Edap Tms by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Edap Tms by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.
