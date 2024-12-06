Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 2,681 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $134.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.23 and a 200-day moving average of $104.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.37. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $141.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 77.62%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $3,417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,525.08. This trade represents a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 5,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.18, for a total transaction of $536,815.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,949 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,865.82. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,799 shares of company stock valued at $16,449,718 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

