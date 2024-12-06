Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 11,294 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,099,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,127,000 after purchasing an additional 212,449 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,754,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,758,000 after buying an additional 129,479 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,842,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,428,000 after acquiring an additional 115,891 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,965,000 after acquiring an additional 41,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 178.3% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,072,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,907,000 after acquiring an additional 687,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

