Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 89.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,913,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,617,000 after buying an additional 1,842,885 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,646.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,719,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,315 shares during the period. Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,073,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,838,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,839,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,242,000 after purchasing an additional 760,722 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $37.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $44.22.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

