Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 240,707 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 87.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,707 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Premier were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 37.0% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Premier by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Premier from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $21.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.42. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $23.56.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Premier had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $248.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Premier’s payout ratio is 61.77%.

In other Premier news, insider Andy Brailo sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $346,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,038.10. This trade represents a 16.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 17,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $403,331.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,060.48. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,751. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

