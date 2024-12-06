Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Energy Recovery from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Fearnley Fonds cut Energy Recovery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Energy Recovery from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Recovery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

ERII opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.40 million, a P/E ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.18. Energy Recovery has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $20.27.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.37 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 14.35%. Energy Recovery’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $84,392.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,722.02. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Moon sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $45,823.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,204.97. This trade represents a 2.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,406 shares of company stock valued at $828,688 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,009,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,519,000 after purchasing an additional 53,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 56,306 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 14.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,238,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,533,000 after purchasing an additional 153,381 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP lifted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 93.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP now owns 1,171,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,374,000 after purchasing an additional 564,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth about $15,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

