Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 71,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 98,526 shares.The stock last traded at $195.00 and had previously closed at $195.16.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Enpro Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 75.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.47 million. Enpro had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Enpro’s payout ratio is 46.69%.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,125. This represents a 69.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Enpro by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Enpro by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Enpro by 3.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

