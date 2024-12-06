Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Stock Price Down 8% – Here’s What Happened

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 2,469,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 8,205,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $160.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

Get Ensysce Biosciences alerts:

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.37. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 179.26% and a negative return on equity of 292.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ENSC Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 983,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 11.15% of Ensysce Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.