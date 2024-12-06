Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Stock Price Down 8% – Here’s What Happened

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 2,469,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 8,205,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
Ensysce Biosciences Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $160.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.
Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.37. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 179.26% and a negative return on equity of 292.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ensysce Biosciences
Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile
Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ensysce Biosciences
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.