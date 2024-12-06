Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Stock Rating Lowered by KeyCorp

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Entergy from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $166.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.19.

Get Entergy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ETR

Entergy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $153.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Entergy has a 12-month low of $96.15 and a 12-month high of $158.07.

Shares of Entergy are going to split on the morning of Friday, December 13th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, October 31st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, December 12th.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,431. This trade represents a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,134 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $616,090.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,444.48. This trade represents a 67.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,506 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,670 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,718,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,318,000 after buying an additional 1,981,611 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 181.5% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 14,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 78.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.