Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Now Covered by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of TRDA stock opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of -0.18. Entrada Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43.

In other news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $47,829.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,995.42. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan J. Dowden sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $28,693.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,759.72. This trade represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,934 shares of company stock worth $515,582 in the last 90 days. 7.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,711,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,358,000 after buying an additional 161,962 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 46,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 384,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its EEV platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. Its therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ENTR-701, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

