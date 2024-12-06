Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

EPOKY stock opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Epiroc AB will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

