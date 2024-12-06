EQB (TSE:EQB) Downgraded to “Market Perform” Rating by Cormark

Cormark downgraded shares of EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has C$110.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$131.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on EQB from C$109.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on EQB from C$106.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on EQB from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on EQB from C$113.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of EQB from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$114.13.

EQB stock opened at C$104.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$98.41. EQB has a one year low of C$77.96 and a one year high of C$113.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. EQB’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

