Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for RY FY2025 Earnings

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Cormark lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 5th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $9.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.30. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2026 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. TD Securities cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

NYSE RY opened at $128.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $181.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $90.71 and a 12 month high of $128.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,866,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702,585 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,232,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,681,000 after buying an additional 2,901,033 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,896,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,532,000 after buying an additional 1,804,022 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,616,000 after buying an additional 541,760 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $1.0522 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

