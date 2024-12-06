Estia J. Eichten Sells 8,000 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $444,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,782,121.17. This trade represents a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of VICR opened at $56.80 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $61.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $93.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.23 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Vicor by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Vicor by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vicor from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VICR

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.