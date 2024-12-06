Eton Pharmaceuticals Appoints Ipek Erdogan-Trinkaus as Chief Commercial OfficerOn December 3, 2024, Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) made a significant announcement regarding the appointment of Ipek Erdogan-Trinkaus, MBA, as Chief Commercial

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Eton Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.
About Eton Pharmaceuticals
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.
