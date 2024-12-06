Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Everest Group by 284.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $921,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Everest Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 27,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $374.66 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $343.76 and a 1-year high of $407.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.44 and its 200-day moving average is $380.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 12.52%.

EG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $527.00 to $517.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Everest Group from $383.00 to $372.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,330. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total transaction of $93,741.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,756.48. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

