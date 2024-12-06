FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Sells $15,964.44 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $15,964.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,784.44. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
FIGS Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE FIGS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.09. 1,552,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,350. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $864.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.33, a P/E/G ratio of 249.12 and a beta of 1.33.
Institutional Trading of FIGS
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in FIGS by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 30,030,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,755 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 318.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,516,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after buying an additional 1,153,481 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,856,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 623,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 466,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in FIGS by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 638,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 406,556 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About FIGS
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.
