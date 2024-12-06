FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Sells $15,964.44 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $15,964.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,784.44. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FIGS Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE FIGS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.09. 1,552,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,350. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $864.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.33, a P/E/G ratio of 249.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Get FIGS alerts:

Institutional Trading of FIGS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in FIGS by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 30,030,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,755 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 318.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,516,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after buying an additional 1,153,481 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,856,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 623,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 466,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in FIGS by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 638,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 406,556 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIGS. Barclays reduced their price target on FIGS from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

View Our Latest Report on FIGS

About FIGS

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.