Financial Survey: AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) and Maquia Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAQC)

Maquia Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Free Report) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Maquia Capital Acquisition and AvePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maquia Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 AvePoint 0 2 3 0 2.60

AvePoint has a consensus price target of $13.20, indicating a potential downside of 29.22%. Given AvePoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AvePoint is more favorable than Maquia Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maquia Capital Acquisition N/A -10.66% 10.86% AvePoint -2.36% -3.16% -1.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of Maquia Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of AvePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 79.6% of Maquia Capital Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of AvePoint shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maquia Capital Acquisition and AvePoint”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maquia Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$960,000.00 N/A N/A AvePoint $315.92 million 11.02 -$21.50 million ($0.05) -373.00

Maquia Capital Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AvePoint.

Summary

AvePoint beats Maquia Capital Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maquia Capital Acquisition

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America. Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

