First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $156.65 and last traded at $156.65, with a volume of 1428 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.33.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.66 and its 200-day moving average is $138.15.

Get First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $202,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $243,000.

About First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.