Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Stake in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.34% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $27.74. The company has a market cap of $80.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.0053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.

