Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 9,506 Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.49% of Global X Aging Population ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in Global X Aging Population ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Aging Population ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGNG opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52. Global X Aging Population ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 million, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Global X Aging Population ETF Company Profile

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

