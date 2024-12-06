Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $304,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8,717.8% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 547,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,433,000 after purchasing an additional 541,373 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,378,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,333,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,439,000 after acquiring an additional 171,297 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $6,102,000.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $64.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.29. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

