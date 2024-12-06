Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Separately, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:SMMV opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $919.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $31.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.