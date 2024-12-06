Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.
Separately, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of BATS:SMMV opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $919.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $31.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83.
iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
