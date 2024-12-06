Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISHG opened at $70.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.38. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $68.52 and a 52-week high of $74.34.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

