Flow Traders U.S. LLC Trims Stock Position in ARK 21Shares Digital Asset and Blockchain Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its position in shares of ARK 21Shares Digital Asset and Blockchain Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKD – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,839 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 7.78% of ARK 21Shares Digital Asset and Blockchain Strategy ETF worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

ARK 21Shares Digital Asset and Blockchain Strategy ETF Price Performance

ARK 21Shares Digital Asset and Blockchain Strategy ETF stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.55. ARK 21Shares Digital Asset and Blockchain Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $58.11.

About ARK 21Shares Digital Asset and Blockchain Strategy ETF

The ARK 21Shares Blockchain and Digital Economy Innovation ETF (ARKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation by investing in both Bitcoin (BTC) futures contracts and globally listed equities of companies engaged in the blockchain industry and/or digital economy.

