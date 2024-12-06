Flutter Entertainment plc Releases Regulatory News Service Announcement Detailing Securities TransactionsOn December 3, 2024, Flutter Entertainment plc provided a regulatory update through the release of an announcement known as the RNS Announcement.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Flutter Entertainment’s 8K filing here.
About Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Flutter Entertainment
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype