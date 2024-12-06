FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cfra restated a “sell” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.00. 4,230,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,012. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. FOX has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $47.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 16.49%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 182,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $7,979,894.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,311.52. This trade represents a 42.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $4,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,258,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,147.10. This represents a 7.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,352 shares of company stock valued at $20,822,072 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

