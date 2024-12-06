Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS) Insider David Daly Buys 3,084 Shares

Frasers Group Plc (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report) insider David Daly acquired 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.23) per share, with a total value of £19,891.80 ($25,381.91).

Frasers Group Price Performance

Shares of Frasers Group stock opened at GBX 656.98 ($8.38) on Friday. Frasers Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 626.50 ($7.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 949.50 ($12.12). The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55. The stock has a market cap of £2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 735.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 780.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 830.66.

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported GBX 51 ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. Frasers Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 22.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frasers Group Plc will post 87.0607029 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frasers Group

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

