Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

Friedman Industries Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of FRD stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.41. Friedman Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Friedman Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Insider Activity at Friedman Industries

In related news, Director Max Alan Reichenthal bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,654. The trade was a 6.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 7,065 shares of company stock valued at $98,156 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

